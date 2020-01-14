ITUS Corporation (NYSE:ANIX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ITUS Corporation (NYSE:ANIX) will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ITUS’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ITUS will report full-year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.69) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ITUS.

ANIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ITUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. B. Riley cut their price target on ITUS from $11.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 30th.

Shares of NYSE:ANIX traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.77. The stock had a trading volume of 51,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,237. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.87. ITUS has a fifty-two week low of $2.74 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70.

Anixa Biosciences, Inc engages in the development, acquisition and licensing emerging technology in the field of biotechnology. It focuses on platform called Cchek, a series of inexpensive non-invasive blood tests for the early detection of cancer, which is based on the body’s immunological response to the presence of a malignancy.

