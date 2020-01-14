Iungo (ING) Price Hits $0.0006 on Top Exchanges

Iungo (CURRENCY:ING) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. One Iungo token can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, YoBit and Kucoin. Iungo has a total market capitalization of $24,442.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Iungo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Iungo has traded down 34.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00037602 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $532.04 or 0.06087333 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00024982 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00035358 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00127675 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001577 BTC.

About Iungo

Iungo (CRYPTO:ING) is a token. It was first traded on September 21st, 2017. Iungo’s total supply is 62,553,604 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. The official website for Iungo is iungo.network . The Reddit community for Iungo is /r/iungo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Iungo is medium.com/@iungo . Iungo’s official Twitter account is @IUNGOnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Iungo

Iungo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iungo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iungo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Iungo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

