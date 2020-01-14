Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th.

Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years.

NYSE IVH opened at $14.20 on Tuesday. Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $12.76 and a 52 week high of $14.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.59.

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Ivy Investment Management Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in high-yield corporate bonds of various maturities, secured loans, and other corporate fixed-income instruments, which are rated below investment grade (below Baa3 by Moody's or below BBB- by either S&P or Fitch).

