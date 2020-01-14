Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Team17 Group (LON:TM17) Price Target to GBX 402

Team17 Group (LON:TM17) had its price objective increased by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 402 ($5.29) in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital assumed coverage on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a GBX 480 ($6.31) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Team17 Group from GBX 375 ($4.93) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Friday. Finally, Peel Hunt lifted their price target on shares of Team17 Group from GBX 340 ($4.47) to GBX 440 ($5.79) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Team17 Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 430.40 ($5.66).

TM17 traded up GBX 25 ($0.33) on Monday, reaching GBX 455 ($5.99). The company had a trading volume of 191,545 shares. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 356.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 311.85. The company has a market cap of $592.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83. Team17 Group has a 52-week low of GBX 190 ($2.50) and a 52-week high of GBX 390 ($5.13).

Team17 Group PLC develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes games across multiple platforms. Its portfolio comprises approximately 90 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked, and The Escapists. Team17 Group PLC was founded in 1990 and is based in Wakefield, the United Kingdom.

