JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) CEO Robin Hayes Sells 2,500 Shares

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,500 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $46,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 460,725 shares in the company, valued at $8,657,022.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Robin Hayes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 10th, Robin Hayes sold 2,500 shares of JetBlue Airways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $47,275.00.

On Monday, November 11th, Robin Hayes sold 2,500 shares of JetBlue Airways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total value of $49,050.00.

JBLU traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $18.58. 318,224 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,964,037. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52 week low of $15.60 and a 52 week high of $19.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.39.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBLU. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 2,601.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,482,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,078,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316,375 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 6,290,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,527 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 10,834,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $181,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,187 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,295,000. Finally, Wafra Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,638,000. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Buckingham Research upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. BidaskClub lowered JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.53.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

