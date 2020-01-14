Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 3,615.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 846,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 823,287 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for approximately 1.1% of Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $24,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd now owns 1,092,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,874,000 after acquiring an additional 502,200 shares during the period. Neumann Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 116,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Front Barnett Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 446,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,317,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,862,000 after acquiring an additional 47,054 shares during the period. 69.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BAC. Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 price objective on Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays upgraded Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Societe Generale downgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.45.

In other news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $203,645.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kathleen A. Knox sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $1,209,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,744 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,381.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BAC stock opened at $35.21 on Tuesday. Bank of America Corp has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $316.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.81.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.73 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 24.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.