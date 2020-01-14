Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 3,912,886 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 15,514.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,938,107 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,912,886 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for about 1.3% of Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.22% of Walt Disney worth $27,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 386 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. 64.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Imperial Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.31.

NYSE DIS opened at $143.88 on Tuesday. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $107.32 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $260.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.60.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Walt Disney had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $19.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 30.50%.

In related news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $454,056.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,358 shares in the company, valued at $15,250,878.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total transaction of $162,854.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,040,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,837 shares of company stock valued at $2,759,138. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.