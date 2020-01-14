Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Has $11.51 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 28,935.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,384,419 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,372,763 shares during the quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $11,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 474.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 561,936 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $122,846,000 after buying an additional 464,121 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 42,996 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,344,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 31,339 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,811,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $276.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 target price (up previously from $318.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up previously from $270.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $257.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.45.

In other news, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total transaction of $2,018,498.00. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.56, for a total transaction of $5,914,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 163,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,637,581.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,577 shares of company stock valued at $8,232,680. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $285.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $288.03 and a 200-day moving average of $254.57. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $208.07 and a 1-year high of $300.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $279.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.65.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The company had revenue of $60.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.54%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

