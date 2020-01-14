Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Has $5.94 Million Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 21,147.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,219,198 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,213,460 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cavalier Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Martin Investment Management LLC grew its position in Facebook by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 66,928 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC grew its position in Facebook by 288.0% during the 2nd quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC now owns 14,187 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 10,531 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Facebook by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 63.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total value of $51,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,935.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total transaction of $224,991.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,862.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,353,740 shares of company stock valued at $256,885,137 in the last 90 days. 14.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Facebook in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Facebook from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Summit Insights initiated coverage on Facebook in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Facebook from $247.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.15.

FB stock opened at $221.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $204.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.39. The stock has a market cap of $632.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.27 and a 1 year high of $219.88.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $17.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 27.08%. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

