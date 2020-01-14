JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU) Shares Up 0.4%

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU) shot up 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.54 and last traded at $25.53, 128,567 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $25.43.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.1227 per share. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 963,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,215,000 after buying an additional 24,661 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $13,506,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 32.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 303,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,318,000 after buying an additional 74,972 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 435.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 31,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 292.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 27,352 shares during the last quarter.

