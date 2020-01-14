JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) a €56.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €54.00 ($62.79) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Independent Research set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hugo Boss presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €54.80 ($63.72).

Hugo Boss stock opened at €43.00 ($50.00) on Friday. Hugo Boss has a 12-month low of €36.23 ($42.13) and a 12-month high of €67.30 ($78.26). The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €43.02 and a 200 day moving average price of €47.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.70.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

