JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Symrise (FRA:SY1) a €75.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on Symrise (FRA:SY1) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SY1. Credit Suisse Group set a €84.00 ($97.67) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €77.00 ($89.53) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($95.35) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €89.00 ($103.49) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €86.72 ($100.84).

Shares of FRA:SY1 opened at €89.60 ($104.19) on Friday. Symrise has a 12 month low of €56.96 ($66.23) and a 12 month high of €73.48 ($85.44). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €90.29 and its 200 day moving average is €86.35.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

