JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Northwest Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.5% during the second quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 633,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,553,000 after purchasing an additional 12,486 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,069,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,904,000 after purchasing an additional 12,253 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 30,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 95,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,318,000 after purchasing an additional 6,041 shares in the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Societe Generale cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.33.

NYSE JPM traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $139.65. 1,542,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,295,837. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $98.09 and a 12 month high of $141.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.69.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $124.65 per share, with a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,384.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gordon Smith sold 83,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total value of $9,993,014.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,197 shares in the company, valued at $47,175,776.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,944 shares of company stock worth $19,088,970 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

