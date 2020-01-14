JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPGE) Trading Up 0.7%

JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPGE) was up 0.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $62.63 and last traded at $62.62, approximately 7,685 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 24,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.18.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.5887 dividend. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,598,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $397,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF by 245.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 8,246 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,275,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares during the period.

