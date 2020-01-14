JPMorgan Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMF) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of JPMorgan Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMF) rose 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.50 and last traded at $23.50, approximately 35,345 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 95% from the average daily volume of 18,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.48.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.79.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $1.0692 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Managed Futures Strategy ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 24,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 34.5% during the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 104,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after buying an additional 26,660 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $426,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 69.0% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 13,127 shares during the period.

