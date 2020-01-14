Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Stock Price Up 8.4%

Jumia Technologies AG – (NYSE:JMIA)’s share price rose 8.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.21 and last traded at $6.20, approximately 1,209,665 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 1,219,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.72.

JMIA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Jumia Technologies from $23.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Jumia Technologies from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Jumia Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Renaissance Capital began coverage on Jumia Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.19.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.91 million and a PE ratio of -1.54.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,369,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,705,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Jumia Technologies by 70.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,056 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.87% of the company’s stock.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:JMIA)

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

