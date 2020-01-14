Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.03.

Several research analysts have commented on KAI shares. Sidoti started coverage on Kadant in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Barrington Research set a $107.00 price objective on Kadant and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Kadant in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, Director William P. Tully sold 2,000 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total value of $197,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,703.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jonathan W. Painter sold 4,000 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total value of $354,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 97,317 shares in the company, valued at $8,622,286.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,754 shares of company stock worth $9,355,841 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Kadant in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Kadant by 838.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Kadant in the 2nd quarter valued at $262,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kadant in the 2nd quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kadant by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

KAI traded up $1.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $108.03. 60,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,375. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.34. Kadant has a 1 year low of $77.67 and a 1 year high of $108.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $173.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.94 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 9.00%. Kadant’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kadant will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

