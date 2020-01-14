Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Sets New 1-Year High at $804.00

Kainos Group PLC (LON:KNOS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 804 ($10.58) and last traded at GBX 804 ($10.58), with a volume of 146477 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 796 ($10.47).

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 620 ($8.16) price objective on shares of Kainos Group in a report on Monday, November 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kainos Group in a report on Monday, November 11th.

Get Kainos Group alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 696.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 571.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.46. The stock has a market cap of $972.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.94.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th were issued a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 28th. Kainos Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.43%.

In other Kainos Group news, insider Richard McCann sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 580 ($7.63), for a total transaction of £8,700,000 ($11,444,356.75).

About Kainos Group (LON:KNOS)

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services and platforms for public and private organizations worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Digital Platforms. The Digital Services division delivers customized online digital solutions, principally for central, regional, and local government departments and agencies, as well as for commercial sector organizations.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Kainos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kainos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.