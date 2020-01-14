KARMA Achieves Market Cap of $107,063.00 (KARMA)

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. KARMA has a market cap of $107,063.00 and $88.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, KARMA has traded down 79.5% against the dollar. One KARMA coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.43, $18.94, $5.60 and $10.39.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002062 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005944 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About KARMA

KARMA (CRYPTO:KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092 . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io

KARMA Coin Trading

KARMA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KARMA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KARMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

