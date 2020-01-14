Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) PT Set at C$5.00 by Tudor Pickering & Holt

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) received a C$5.00 target price from research analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC lowered their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$7.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James set a C$7.00 price target on Kelt Exploration and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.45.

KEL remained flat at $C$4.37 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,001. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$4.49 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Kelt Exploration has a 1-year low of C$2.45 and a 1-year high of C$6.14. The firm has a market cap of $809.04 million and a PE ratio of 72.83.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$93.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$109.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kelt Exploration will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2017, the company holds petroleum and natural gas rights in 637,823 net acres of undeveloped land.

