Kempner Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Kempner Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 78.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 14,890 shares during the quarter. Albemarle comprises about 1.6% of Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,484,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 4.2% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,111 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 45.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 238,733 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,809,000 after buying an additional 74,248 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 12.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 22,581 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 10.4% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

ALB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Albemarle from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Albemarle from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Buckingham Research cut their target price on shares of Albemarle from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.25.

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 2,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total value of $197,004.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,751,533. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Albemarle stock traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.06. The company had a trading volume of 210,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,506. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.67. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $58.63 and a 1 year high of $93.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.90 and a 200 day moving average of $67.82.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $879.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.67 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.368 dividend. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.82%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.