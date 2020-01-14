Kempner Capital Management Inc. Sells 331 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Kempner Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,414 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. General Motors comprises 3.9% of Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $5,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in General Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 90.9% in the second quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 733 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America set a $55.00 price target on General Motors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Benchmark initiated coverage on General Motors in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on General Motors from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on General Motors from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.38.

Shares of NYSE GM traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.14. 5,383,735 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,302,849. The company has a market cap of $49.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.37. General Motors has a one year low of $33.08 and a one year high of $41.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $35.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.21 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 23.24%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

