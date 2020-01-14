Kempner Capital Management Inc. Sells 64,756 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Kempner Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 64,756 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up 4.4% of Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 195.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 120.6% during the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 69.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bank of America news, insider Kathleen A. Knox sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $1,209,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,744 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,381.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $203,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on BAC shares. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Societe Generale cut shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.45.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,087,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,904,084. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Bank of America Corp has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $22.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

