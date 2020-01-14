Kempner Capital Management Inc. Takes $2.27 Million Position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Kempner Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,197,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,006,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,819 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,799,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,590,386,000 after acquiring an additional 790,879 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,849,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $926,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,362 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,426,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $757,885,000 after acquiring an additional 633,529 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,082,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $397,092,000 after acquiring an additional 301,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.39. 286,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,279,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.06. Truist Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $44.51 and a twelve month high of $56.92. The company has a market cap of $43.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.18.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

TFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.85.

In related news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 8,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $471,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,039.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Skains sold 4,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $232,461.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,668,350.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 225,327 shares of company stock worth $12,227,882. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

