Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $30.00 price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.08.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Shares of KNX stock opened at $37.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52 week low of $27.03 and a 52 week high of $39.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.70.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.38%.

In related news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 121,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $4,665,446.40. Also, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 3,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total transaction of $121,767.60. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,452 shares of company stock valued at $4,893,198. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KNX. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter valued at $107,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter valued at $201,000. 84.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

Recommended Story: Bond

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.