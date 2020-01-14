Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Short Interest Down 14.4% in December

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,270,000 shares, a decline of 14.4% from the December 15th total of 6,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LRCX. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price (up previously from $278.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Nomura boosted their price target on Lam Research from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub raised Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Lam Research to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.79.

LRCX traded up $2.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $297.29. 1,399,290 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,387,907. Lam Research has a twelve month low of $136.65 and a twelve month high of $303.88. The company has a market cap of $42.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $282.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.68.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 22.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research will post 15.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.62%.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $2,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $4,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,576 shares of company stock valued at $25,603,977 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Lam Research by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Lam Research by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $1,198,000. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

