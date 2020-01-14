Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Sets New 1-Year High at $304.36

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $304.36 and last traded at $303.78, with a volume of 719766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $297.29.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Nomura raised their price target on Lam Research from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $313.00 price target (up from $261.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Lam Research from $235.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Lam Research from $235.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.79.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $284.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. Lam Research had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 22.38%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 15.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

In other Lam Research news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 18,693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.03, for a total transaction of $5,215,907.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 13,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.78, for a total transaction of $3,852,830.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,576 shares of company stock worth $20,803,977 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 655.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,502,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $470,022,000 after buying an additional 2,171,131 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $194,039,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in Lam Research by 355.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 577,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,351,000 after buying an additional 450,280 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter worth approximately $100,687,000. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its stake in Lam Research by 401.9% during the third quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 442,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,199,000 after buying an additional 354,103 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

