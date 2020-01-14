Lambda Price Hits $0.0279 on Top Exchanges (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 14th. One Lambda token can now be bought for $0.0279 or 0.00000314 BTC on exchanges including Huobi, Hotbit, BitMax and Bilaxy. Lambda has a market cap of $19.53 million and $57.11 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lambda has traded 1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lambda alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 126.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.65 or 0.04531248 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011396 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00188254 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00027154 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00126930 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Lambda Token Profile

Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 700,547,767 tokens. Lambda’s official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim . The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im . Lambda’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Lambda

Lambda can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, BitMax, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lambda should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lambda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lambda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lambda and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.