Lamden One Day Volume Reaches $25,247.00 (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. Over the last seven days, Lamden has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar. One Lamden token can now be purchased for $0.0162 or 0.00000189 BTC on exchanges including Radar Relay, Bilaxy, HitBTC and DEx.top. Lamden has a market capitalization of $2.31 million and approximately $25,247.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00038920 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000729 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000106 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Lamden Token Profile

Lamden (TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lamden’s official website is lamden.io

Buying and Selling Lamden

Lamden can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, DEx.top, IDEX, HitBTC and Radar Relay. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

