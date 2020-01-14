Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) Shares Up 5.3%

Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) shares shot up 5.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.07 and last traded at $11.01, 203,330 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 45% from the average session volume of 368,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.46.

A number of research firms have commented on LNDC. Barrington Research lowered shares of Landec from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Landec in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Landec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Landec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.80.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $304.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.75.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.10). Landec had a negative return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $142.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Landec’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Landec Co. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Albert D. Bolles purchased 3,800 shares of Landec stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.69 per share, with a total value of $40,622.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,478.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Obus purchased 10,000 shares of Landec stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.38 per share, for a total transaction of $103,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,757.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 18,900 shares of company stock valued at $195,626 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Landec by 0.8% during the third quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 405,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Landec by 8.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Landec by 6.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Landec during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Landec by 3.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. 90.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through two segments, Packaged Fresh Vegetables and Biomaterials. The Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment markets and packs specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables utilizing the BreatheWay specialty packaging technology for the retail grocery, club store, and food service industries under the Eat Smart and GreenLine brands, as well as private label brands; and sells BreatheWay packaging technology to partners for fruit and vegetable products.

