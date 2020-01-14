LATOKEN 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $24,180.00 (LA)

LATOKEN (CURRENCY:LA) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 14th. LATOKEN has a total market capitalization of $26.15 million and $24,180.00 worth of LATOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LATOKEN has traded 20.4% lower against the US dollar. One LATOKEN token can now be bought for approximately $0.0688 or 0.00000786 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, LATOKEN, OKEx and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 76.4% against the dollar and now trades at $289.00 or 0.03302285 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011422 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00183981 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00027642 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00122724 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

LATOKEN Token Profile

LATOKEN’s launch date was July 10th, 2017. LATOKEN’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 380,104,462 tokens. The official website for LATOKEN is latoken.com . The Reddit community for LATOKEN is /r/latoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LATOKEN’s official Twitter account is @latokens and its Facebook page is accessible here

LATOKEN Token Trading

LATOKEN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, CoinExchange, COSS, Kucoin, LATOKEN and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LATOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LATOKEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LATOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

