Lawrence Ruisi Sells 8,000 Shares of Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) Stock

Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) Director Lawrence Ruisi sold 8,000 shares of Athene stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $382,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,125 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,138.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:ATH traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.72. The stock had a trading volume of 44,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,399. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.03. Athene Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $36.00 and a 1-year high of $48.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Get Athene alerts:

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Athene had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Athene Holding Ltd will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Athene from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine lowered Athene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on Athene from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Athene to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Athene from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATH. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Athene by 4.8% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Athene by 3.5% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Athene by 1.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 34,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Athene by 12.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Athene by 15.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.50% of the company’s stock.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.