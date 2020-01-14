Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the December 15th total of 2,450,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 187,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.9 days.

In related news, Director Nancy S. Donovan sold 37,603 shares of Lee Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total value of $50,011.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lee Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lee Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lee Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lee Enterprises by 108.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 97,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 50,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lee Enterprises by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 24,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.26% of the company’s stock.

LEE stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.25. The stock had a trading volume of 132,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,728. Lee Enterprises has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $3.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.17 million, a P/E ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.88.

About Lee Enterprises

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers daily and community newspapers, news websites, mobile applications and news, and video products; and digital services, including Web hosting and content management. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as retail, classified, national, and digital advertising services, as well as custom digital marketing services to small, medium sized, and large complex businesses.

