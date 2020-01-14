LEG & GEN GRP P/S (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of LEG & GEN GRP P/S (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) fell 2.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.72 and last traded at $19.77, 68,125 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 158% from the average session volume of 26,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.18.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LGGNY. ValuEngine upgraded LEG & GEN GRP P/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LEG & GEN GRP P/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.86.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), Legal & General Insurance (LGI), and General Insurance (GI) segments.

