Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Acquires 200 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,839 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 360.0% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 460 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 840 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 67.6% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. 60.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WBA traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.62. The stock had a trading volume of 4,156,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,106,053. The firm has a market cap of $47.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.90. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12 month low of $49.03 and a 12 month high of $74.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.29 and a 200 day moving average of $55.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $34.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 234,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $14,801,861.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $874,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.69.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

