Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Acquires 549 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 84,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 188,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,180,000 after buying an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 69,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after buying an additional 8,645 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in Pfizer by 5.5% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 5,847,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $253,297,000 after acquiring an additional 303,994 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 0.5% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 160,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.07. 15,571,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,003,996. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.21. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.97 and a 1-year high of $44.56. The company has a market cap of $218.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 30.57%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.00%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PFE. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $41.30 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.41.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

