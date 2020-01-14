Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Boosts Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,946 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 9.9% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 603,071 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $36,788,000 after purchasing an additional 54,316 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.6% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,237,920 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $75,513,000 after purchasing an additional 43,329 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 686.8% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 585,423 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $35,711,000 after purchasing an additional 511,018 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 72.2% during the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 165,500 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $10,096,000 after purchasing an additional 69,400 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 120,532 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $7,280,000 after buying an additional 55,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the subject of several research reports. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.15.

In related news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $1,618,920.76. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 32,926 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,935.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.14. 5,902,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,317,268. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.47. The company has a market cap of $71.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.56. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $50.13 and a 52 week high of $71.01.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

