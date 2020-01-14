Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Boosts Position in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,959,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,721,000 after acquiring an additional 518,987 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,069,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,218,000 after acquiring an additional 410,613 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,080,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,768,000 after buying an additional 1,287,994 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,462,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,683,000 after buying an additional 276,629 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,506,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,059,000 after buying an additional 163,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

In other Hormel Foods news, EVP Glenn R. Leitch sold 16,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $725,440.00. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 4,519 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $201,999.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,517,694.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,460 shares of company stock valued at $5,304,877. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HRL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (up from $37.00) on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.90.

HRL traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $45.39. The company had a trading volume of 95,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,927,580. The firm has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.62. Hormel Foods Corp has a 1 year low of $37.00 and a 1 year high of $45.90.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.31%. Hormel Foods’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be given a $0.2325 dividend. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 53.45%.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.