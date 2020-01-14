Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Buys 225 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its stake in 3M by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 47,344 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 44,350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,824,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its holdings in 3M by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 40,795 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,197,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. 66.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $162.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of 3M from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.08.

Shares of MMM stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $181.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,561,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,408,162. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. 3M Co has a 12 month low of $150.58 and a 12 month high of $219.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.09. 3M had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.20, for a total value of $585,660.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total transaction of $278,956.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,216 shares of company stock worth $2,233,940 over the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

