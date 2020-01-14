Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Has $5 Million Holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,540 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal makes up approximately 2.0% of Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $5,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. 41.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

BMO has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. CIBC upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Montreal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.25.

BMO stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.61. The company had a trading volume of 343,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,203. The company has a market capitalization of $49.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.18. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $66.42 and a 52 week high of $79.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.7965 per share. This represents a $3.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 44.08%.

Bank of Montreal Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

Read More: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.