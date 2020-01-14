Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Increases Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 441 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola comprises 2.0% of Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $4,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KO. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP James L. Dinkins sold 18,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,011,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,813,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total value of $4,959,574.77. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,134,526.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,678 shares of company stock valued at $7,264,570. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $55.94. 7,686,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,979,706. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.54 and its 200 day moving average is $53.70. The company has a market capitalization of $239.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.42. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $44.42 and a 1-year high of $56.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 22.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

KO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim set a $59.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.05.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

