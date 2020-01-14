Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 45.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Iqvia by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 13,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Iqvia by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Iqvia by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 114,419 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Iqvia by 186.8% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 370 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 91,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Iqvia alerts:

Iqvia stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.93. 1,058,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,244,660. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.59. The company has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $121.17 and a fifty-two week high of $164.13.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Iqvia had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 2.24%. Iqvia’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael R. Mcdonnell sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.07, for a total transaction of $1,860,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,227,735.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Iqvia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Iqvia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Iqvia in a report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Iqvia in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.83.

Iqvia Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Iqvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iqvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.