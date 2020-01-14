Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Sells 913 Shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,542 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 913 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 220.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 21.1% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 52.3% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 1,302.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. 59.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANET stock traded up $1.87 on Tuesday, hitting $213.02. The company had a trading volume of 52,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,621. Arista Networks Inc has a 12-month low of $173.31 and a 12-month high of $331.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.72. The stock has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.49.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $654.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.26 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.68% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Arista Networks Inc will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ANET. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. New Street Research started coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Arista Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.72.

In other news, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos sold 1,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total value of $272,122.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,846.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.62, for a total transaction of $409,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,214.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,439 shares of company stock worth $6,249,824. Company insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

