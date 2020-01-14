Legacy Private Trust Co. Buys 27,251 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 164,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,251 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 5.6% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $53,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $3,095,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15,400.0% during the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6,666.7% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $328.87. 4,298,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,839,778. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $259.37 and a fifty-two week high of $330.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $320.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $2.0391 per share. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $8.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

