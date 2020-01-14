Legacy Private Trust Co. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Legacy Private Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,587 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VCIT. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11,588.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. AXA increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 118.6% in the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 60,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 32,666 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $304,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,329,000 after purchasing an additional 14,996 shares during the period. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period.

Shares of VCIT traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.77. 13,289,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,323,405. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $83.28 and a 1 year high of $92.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.92.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

