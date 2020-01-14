Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $1.94 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Legacy Private Trust Co. cut its holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,144 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.0% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 804 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Investments raised its holdings in Broadcom by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Laffer Investments now owns 2,487 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Broadcom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.77.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.82, for a total transaction of $6,396,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $36,014,100. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $7.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $308.18. 2,861,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,280,676. The firm has a market cap of $119.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.90. Broadcom Inc has a fifty-two week low of $245.90 and a fifty-two week high of $331.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $315.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $294.85.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 19.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $3.25 per share. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.67%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

