Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $2.44 Million Position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Legacy Private Trust Co. reduced its holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,596 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACN. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 1,764.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.18.

NYSE ACN traded down $1.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $207.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,478,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,371,824. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05. Accenture Plc has a 12 month low of $145.01 and a 12 month high of $213.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $206.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 12,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.69, for a total value of $2,406,728.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,215,534.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 4,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.65, for a total transaction of $860,951.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,008,319.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,014 shares of company stock valued at $6,859,750 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

