Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $4.43 Million Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,860 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in Danaher by 116.3% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Pinnacle Bank increased its position in Danaher by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its position in Danaher by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 306 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

DHR traded up $1.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.39. 2,899,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,396,703. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $104.04 and a one year high of $161.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.57 billion, a PE ratio of 35.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $151.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.07.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Danaher had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 15.04%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DHR. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.69.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

