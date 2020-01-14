Legacy Private Trust Co. Increases Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 119,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 1.4% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $13,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 109.8% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 99.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $51,000.

MUB traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.86. 633,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,324,268. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.11 and its 200 day moving average is $114.02. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $108.87 and a one year high of $115.42.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.2173 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

