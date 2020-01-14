Legacy Private Trust Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Legacy Private Trust Co. reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 26,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Moneywise Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 723,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,468. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $39.53 and a 12-month high of $44.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.38.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.1547 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%.

